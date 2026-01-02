Call for Transparency: Punjab NRI Sabha's Accountability Under Scrutiny
The North American Punjabi Association criticized the Punjab NRI Sabha as ineffective, urging transparency before new elections. Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal highlighted its failure to address diaspora issues like property disputes and fraud, advocating for accountability regarding its fund usage and outcomes achieved in its tenure.
- Country:
- India
The North American Punjabi Association has criticized the Punjab NRI Sabha, labeling it a 'non-performer' and demanding a transparent performance report prior to any fresh elections. According to the association's executive director, Satnam Singh Chahal, the Sabha has not fulfilled its intended role as a bridge between the Punjab government and the global Punjabi community.
Established to address concerns of non-resident Indians (NRIs), the Sabha has been largely inactive, falling short on tackling critical issues such as property disputes, harassment, and fraud, Chahal stated. He emphasized that conducting elections without accountability measures in place would be pointless.
Chahal further demanded transparency regarding the Sabha's financial spending and the tangible results achieved during its operational period. The Punjab NRI Sabha was formed with the support of the Punjab government to champion the welfare of the state's diaspora.
