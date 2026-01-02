Left Menu

Confidentiality over Transparency: CIC Upholds Limestone Export Data Denial

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has upheld the decision to withhold exporter-wise details of limestone sold to Bangladesh from Meghalaya. The Commission cited the commercial confidence exemption under the RTI Act, asserting that disclosure could harm exporters' competitive positions, and found no overriding public interest to justify revealing the data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:02 IST
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has affirmed the decision to keep secret exporter-wise details of limestone transactions to Bangladesh from Meghalaya, citing commercial confidence exemptions.

The CIC highlighted that releasing such data could potentially harm the competitive position of the exporters involved, lacking notable public interest to release the information.

The trade, a crucial economic activity, involves numerous items due to Meghalaya's mineral wealth, including limestone, fostering significant cross-border commerce with Bangladesh.

