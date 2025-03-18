Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Airstrikes Shatter Fragile Ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have left over 400 dead, reigniting conflict after failed ceasefire talks. Israel and Hamas blame each other for breaching the truce, while hospitals strain under the crisis. The international community urges for humanitarian aid and diplomacy to end the violence.

Updated: 18-03-2025 20:37 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Airstrikes Shatter Fragile Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza on Tuesday, resulting in more than 400 fatalities, according to Palestinian health authorities, marking a harsh end to the relative calm which followed stalled ceasefire talks.

Both Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas traded accusations over who violated the truce that had broadly held since January, providing respite to the war-ravaged 2 million Gaza residents. While Hamas maintains it still holds some hostages from its October attack, it contended that Israel's decision to resume hostilities undermines negotiation efforts for a permanent ceasefire.

The intense bombardment left hospitals overwhelmed as they try to cope with the inflow of wounded civilians. Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar, which are involved in ceasefire mediations, decried Israel's assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

