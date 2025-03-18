Bihar's Battle: Collateral Damages Spark Concerns Over Police Safety

The state of Bihar finds itself grappling with concerns over the safety of its police force. Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar recently described the deaths of two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) as 'collateral damages'.

In a stark revelation, Kumar emphasized that such casualties are an unfortunate part of police operations, including encounters, naxal operations, and anti-terrorist maneuvers. Despite the inherent risks, he assured that strong actions will be taken against those who challenge the law.

This statement comes in response to a series of attacks on police personnel across various districts, resulting in substantial arrests. Leaders in the Bihar Legislative Assembly have raised alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation, with concerns being voiced by opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)