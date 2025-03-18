Bihar's Battle: Collateral Damages Spark Concerns Over Police Safety
Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar referred to recent deaths of two ASIs as 'Collateral damages'. Around 100 arrests were made in connection with attacks on police. Despite casualties being 'part of the job', stern actions are promised against offenders.
The state of Bihar finds itself grappling with concerns over the safety of its police force. Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar recently described the deaths of two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) as 'collateral damages'.
In a stark revelation, Kumar emphasized that such casualties are an unfortunate part of police operations, including encounters, naxal operations, and anti-terrorist maneuvers. Despite the inherent risks, he assured that strong actions will be taken against those who challenge the law.
This statement comes in response to a series of attacks on police personnel across various districts, resulting in substantial arrests. Leaders in the Bihar Legislative Assembly have raised alarm over the deteriorating law and order situation, with concerns being voiced by opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.
