Haryana Pioneers Modern Policing: CM Saini's Vision for Law and Order

In a bid to make Haryana's law enforcement a benchmark for the nation, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared substantial investments in modernizing the state's police force. Speaking at the conclusion of the sixth batch of the SWAT Commando Course, Saini emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering police infrastructure and training.

To achieve these objectives, a budget of Rs 300 crore has been allocated for police modernization, which includes the ongoing recruitment of 5,500 new police personnel. The newly inaugurated firing simulator at Panchkula's Commando Training Centre, built at a cost of Rs 85 lakh, represents the integration of advanced technology into training regimens.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's proactive measures against varied security threats such as terrorism and organized crime. Haryana is setting the standard in cybercrime prevention and women's safety, and plans are in motion to further upgrade the state's forensic capabilities and drug prevention efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)