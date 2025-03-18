Roberts Rebukes Trump on Impeachment Dispute
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts criticized President Trump's suggestion to impeach a judge over a court dispute. Trump called for the judge's impeachment after a ruling halted the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, justified by a rarely-used 18th-century law.
In a rare public statement, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts addressed remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding the impeachment of a federal judge. Trump suggested the judge be impeached after a decision to halt the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.
Roberts clarified that impeachment is not intended for disagreements over judicial decisions, stating that the appropriate path is through the established appellate review process. This response highlights a significant judicial perspective on the separation of powers.
Trump had defended his action using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law infrequently invoked throughout history, raising questions about its applicability. Critics argue the law requires a declaration of war, which is not the current scenario with Venezuela.
(With inputs from agencies.)
