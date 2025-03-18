Roberts Rebukes Trump on Impeachment Dispute

In a rare public statement, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts addressed remarks made by President Donald Trump regarding the impeachment of a federal judge. Trump suggested the judge be impeached after a decision to halt the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.

Roberts clarified that impeachment is not intended for disagreements over judicial decisions, stating that the appropriate path is through the established appellate review process. This response highlights a significant judicial perspective on the separation of powers.

Trump had defended his action using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law infrequently invoked throughout history, raising questions about its applicability. Critics argue the law requires a declaration of war, which is not the current scenario with Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)