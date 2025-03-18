Left Menu

Controversial Executive Order: Gun Violence Advisory Removed

The Department of Health and Human Services removed a gun violence advisory by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, complying with an executive order by President Trump prioritizing Second Amendment rights. The removed advisory had urged more research funding and mental health access to mitigate gun violence impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), following directives from the Trump administration, has removed a 2024 advisory by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy that labeled gun violence as a public health crisis. This move aligns with President Trump's Executive Order on Protecting Second Amendment Rights.

A health agency spokesperson clarified that HHS and the Office of the Surgeon General are adhering to the order, which emphasizes the constitutional right to bear arms. Consequently, the web page hosting information and a comprehensive 40-page advisory on U.S. gun violence is no longer accessible on HHS's website.

The advisory, offline since last Saturday according to the Wayback Machine, advocated for increased research funding, enhanced mental health services, and safe firearm storage to mitigate gun violence consequences. This follows President Trump's directive last month for a review of firearms-related actions taken during President Biden's administration.

