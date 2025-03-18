Trump Challenges Judicial Ruling on Venezuelan Deportations: A Constitutional Clash
The Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelans faces judicial intervention, as U.S. District Judge James Boasberg temporarily halts removals under an 18th-century law. Tensions rise with the president's call for Boasberg's impeachment, drawing criticism from the judiciary and raising constitutional questions.
The Trump administration is facing legal challenges over the deportation of Venezuelans after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg enacted a temporary ban, raising constitutional issues. The administration's actions under the Alien Enemies Act have led to heightened tensions and scrutiny over executive power.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Robert Cerna clarified that only one flight departed after Boasberg's ban, arguing that deportees were not removed solely under Trump's order. Meanwhile, legal representatives maintained there was no breach of court orders, as earlier flights took off prior to the written ruling.
Controversy escalated with Trump's call for Boasberg's impeachment, criticized by Chief Justice John Roberts as improper. The impeachment debate underscores growing pressure on the judiciary, highlighted by increased threats and disapproval from key judicial figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Drops Lawsuit Against Denka Over Toxic Chemical
Gun Companies' Legal Battle: U.S. Supreme Court Weighs Mexican Lawsuit
High-Stakes Battle: Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against U.S. Gun Makers Reaches Supreme Court
Germany's Debt Dilemma: Central Bank Pushes for Constitutional Reform
Supreme Court Deliberates on Mexico's Landmark Gun Trafficking Lawsuit