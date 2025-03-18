Left Menu

Trump Challenges Judicial Ruling on Venezuelan Deportations: A Constitutional Clash

The Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelans faces judicial intervention, as U.S. District Judge James Boasberg temporarily halts removals under an 18th-century law. Tensions rise with the president's call for Boasberg's impeachment, drawing criticism from the judiciary and raising constitutional questions.

Updated: 18-03-2025 23:29 IST
The Trump administration is facing legal challenges over the deportation of Venezuelans after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg enacted a temporary ban, raising constitutional issues. The administration's actions under the Alien Enemies Act have led to heightened tensions and scrutiny over executive power.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Robert Cerna clarified that only one flight departed after Boasberg's ban, arguing that deportees were not removed solely under Trump's order. Meanwhile, legal representatives maintained there was no breach of court orders, as earlier flights took off prior to the written ruling.

Controversy escalated with Trump's call for Boasberg's impeachment, criticized by Chief Justice John Roberts as improper. The impeachment debate underscores growing pressure on the judiciary, highlighted by increased threats and disapproval from key judicial figures.

