Netanyahu Asserts Pressure on Hamas Amid Gaza Strikes

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the decision to resume airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday, stressing that discussions on reinstating a ceasefire would persist only amid ongoing military operations.

During a press briefing, Netanyahu argued that sustained military pressure on Hamas was crucial for ensuring the release of hostages held by the militant Islamist organization. He emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on Hamas to achieve Israel's strategic objectives.

Netanyahu declared, 'This is just the beginning,' signaling a continuation of operations aimed at curbing Hamas' activities and securing Israeli interests. The escalation highlights the complex dynamics in the region and the ongoing challenges facing Israeli and Palestinian relations.

