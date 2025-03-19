Left Menu

Netanyahu Asserts Pressure on Hamas Amid Gaza Strikes

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified renewed airstrikes on Gaza, emphasizing that ceasefire talks will proceed only during ongoing military pressure on Hamas. He identified this approach as essential for hostage recovery and indicated this is just the start of actions against the Islamist group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:41 IST
Netanyahu Asserts Pressure on Hamas Amid Gaza Strikes
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the decision to resume airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday, stressing that discussions on reinstating a ceasefire would persist only amid ongoing military operations.

During a press briefing, Netanyahu argued that sustained military pressure on Hamas was crucial for ensuring the release of hostages held by the militant Islamist organization. He emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure on Hamas to achieve Israel's strategic objectives.

Netanyahu declared, 'This is just the beginning,' signaling a continuation of operations aimed at curbing Hamas' activities and securing Israeli interests. The escalation highlights the complex dynamics in the region and the ongoing challenges facing Israeli and Palestinian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025