Israeli Airstrikes Rock Syrian Army Outposts!

Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on Syrian army outposts in Homs, targeting fortifications in Shinshar and Shamsin. The strikes led to casualties, escalating tensions in the region. While the Israeli military did not comment on the recent attack, past actions were aimed at military and weapons sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli jets launched airstrikes against former Syrian army outposts located in the central province of Homs, informed sources revealed on Tuesday.

Targets included army fortifications in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin, south of Homs city, indicating a continued strategic effort by Israel to dismantle military capabilities in the area. The Israeli military maintained silence on the latest strikes but has a history of similar operations focusing on headquarters and sites housing weapons.

In a broader military strategy following Bashar al-Assad's removal from power, Israel has not only intensified airstrikes but also reinforced its presence in a U.N.-monitored demilitarised zone. The recent airstrike near Daraa caused casualties, reflecting ongoing hostilities in the southern Syrian province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

