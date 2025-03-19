Israeli Airstrikes Rock Syrian Army Outposts!

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli jets launched airstrikes against former Syrian army outposts located in the central province of Homs, informed sources revealed on Tuesday.

Targets included army fortifications in the villages of Shinshar and Shamsin, south of Homs city, indicating a continued strategic effort by Israel to dismantle military capabilities in the area. The Israeli military maintained silence on the latest strikes but has a history of similar operations focusing on headquarters and sites housing weapons.

In a broader military strategy following Bashar al-Assad's removal from power, Israel has not only intensified airstrikes but also reinforced its presence in a U.N.-monitored demilitarised zone. The recent airstrike near Daraa caused casualties, reflecting ongoing hostilities in the southern Syrian province.

(With inputs from agencies.)