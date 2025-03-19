Paving the Path to Peace: Efforts to Reunite Cyprus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced plans to appoint an envoy to help broker peace in Cyprus. He emphasized the "constructive atmosphere" during talks with Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The informal meeting in Geneva aimed to rejuvenate a stalled peace process, inactive for nearly eight years. Despite Cyprus's division since Turkey's 1974 invasion, the Greek Cypriot south enjoys full EU membership benefits, unlike the unrecognized Turkish north.

Although the meeting did not fully restart the peace process, it was seen as a positive step. Disagreements remain on troop presence and governance structures, with Turkey and Tatar advocating for a two-state solution, and Greek Cypriots pushing for a federated model backed by UN resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)