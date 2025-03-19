Federal Judge Halts Transgender Military Ban

A federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's executive order that bars transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. This move comes as a legal dispute originating from 20 current and potential service members unfolds in court.

The injunction means the military cannot enforce the president's directive until the lawsuit is resolved. This ruling offers hope to those affected, as it temporarily shields them from the order's repercussions.

The case underscores ongoing tensions regarding LGBTQ+ rights under this administration. Legal experts and advocates will be closely monitoring this significant development as it advances through judicial proceedings.

