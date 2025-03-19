U.N. Faces Rising Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Within Peacekeeping Missions
A 2024 U.N. report reveals over 100 allegations of sexual abuse from peacekeeping and political missions, with 65 involving women who gave birth after alleged rape. U.N. Secretary-General Guterres prioritizes addressing these issues, noting a need for stronger leadership and accountability.
In 2024, allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation within U.N. operations soared past 100, marking the third occurrence in a decade, a U.N. report disclosed on Tuesday. Among these allegations, 65 involved women who gave birth, claiming rape and seeking child support.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted a reduction in reported victims from 145 in 2023 to 125 in 2024. Most allegations originated from peacekeeping missions in Congo and the Central African Republic.
Despite efforts to enforce a zero-tolerance policy, a 2024 survey showed 3.65% of U.N. staff found paying for sex acceptable, while nearly 1% condoned involvement with minors. Guterres emphasized the need for accountability and decisive action in addressing these issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
