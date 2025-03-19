Left Menu

U.N. Faces Rising Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Within Peacekeeping Missions

A 2024 U.N. report reveals over 100 allegations of sexual abuse from peacekeeping and political missions, with 65 involving women who gave birth after alleged rape. U.N. Secretary-General Guterres prioritizes addressing these issues, noting a need for stronger leadership and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-03-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:08 IST
U.N. Faces Rising Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Within Peacekeeping Missions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2024, allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation within U.N. operations soared past 100, marking the third occurrence in a decade, a U.N. report disclosed on Tuesday. Among these allegations, 65 involved women who gave birth, claiming rape and seeking child support.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted a reduction in reported victims from 145 in 2023 to 125 in 2024. Most allegations originated from peacekeeping missions in Congo and the Central African Republic.

Despite efforts to enforce a zero-tolerance policy, a 2024 survey showed 3.65% of U.N. staff found paying for sex acceptable, while nearly 1% condoned involvement with minors. Guterres emphasized the need for accountability and decisive action in addressing these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025