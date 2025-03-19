Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban

A federal judge temporarily blocks President Trump's order banning transgender military service, citing potential constitutional violations. The injunction grants the administration time to appeal. The dispute centers on military readiness and constitutional rights, affecting a small percentage of active-duty service members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:20 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. District Judge in Washington, D.C. has issued a temporary block on President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. The judge, Ana Reyes, expressed that the order likely breaches constitutional rights and granted a three-day delay for appeal.

This preliminary injunction was in response to a request from attorneys representing six transgender active-duty service members and two individuals wishing to join. The executive order signed on January 27 by Trump, asserts that transgender identities compromise military readiness and contradict the expected disciplined lifestyle of service members.

The Defense Secretary reinforced the order with a policy disqualifying those with gender dysphoria. The legal battle pivots on constitutional rights of equal protection versus the discretion traditionally granted to military officials. Currently, transgender people make up less than 1% of active-duty forces, yet the case holds significant implications for military policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025