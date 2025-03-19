Court Blocks Trump's Transgender Military Ban
A federal judge temporarily blocks President Trump's order banning transgender military service, citing potential constitutional violations. The injunction grants the administration time to appeal. The dispute centers on military readiness and constitutional rights, affecting a small percentage of active-duty service members.
A U.S. District Judge in Washington, D.C. has issued a temporary block on President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. The judge, Ana Reyes, expressed that the order likely breaches constitutional rights and granted a three-day delay for appeal.
This preliminary injunction was in response to a request from attorneys representing six transgender active-duty service members and two individuals wishing to join. The executive order signed on January 27 by Trump, asserts that transgender identities compromise military readiness and contradict the expected disciplined lifestyle of service members.
The Defense Secretary reinforced the order with a policy disqualifying those with gender dysphoria. The legal battle pivots on constitutional rights of equal protection versus the discretion traditionally granted to military officials. Currently, transgender people make up less than 1% of active-duty forces, yet the case holds significant implications for military policy.
