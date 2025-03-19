Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Transgender Military Ban: Equality Triumphs

A federal judge temporarily blocks President Trump's executive order barring transgender individuals from military service, citing constitutional sex discrimination. The lawsuit, involving 20 current and prospective service members, highlights the ban's harm, while the White House and Pentagon remain silent on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's executive order that prevents transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. The order, which has faced criticism for violating constitutional protections against sex discrimination, is being challenged by 20 current and potential service members.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, appointed by President Joe Biden, found the executive order likely contravened the U.S. Constitution. Plaintiffs' lawyer Jennifer Levi lauded the court's decisive action, emphasizing the extensive documentation of harm caused to transgender service members wishing to serve their nation honorably.

The military had announced measures aligned with Trump's order, but Judge Reyes criticized the lack of justification for barring transgender individuals, noting their proven capabilities. The lawsuit references a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on transgender employment discrimination, underscoring the ongoing legal battle for transgender rights within the military ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

