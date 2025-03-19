Federal Judge Halts Trump's Transgender Military Ban: Equality Triumphs

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's executive order that prevents transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. The order, which has faced criticism for violating constitutional protections against sex discrimination, is being challenged by 20 current and potential service members.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, appointed by President Joe Biden, found the executive order likely contravened the U.S. Constitution. Plaintiffs' lawyer Jennifer Levi lauded the court's decisive action, emphasizing the extensive documentation of harm caused to transgender service members wishing to serve their nation honorably.

The military had announced measures aligned with Trump's order, but Judge Reyes criticized the lack of justification for barring transgender individuals, noting their proven capabilities. The lawsuit references a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on transgender employment discrimination, underscoring the ongoing legal battle for transgender rights within the military ranks.

