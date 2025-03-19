Left Menu

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

A federal judge halted Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from closing the U.S. Agency for International Development, ruling it unconstitutional. The lawsuit by USAID employees argued Musk overstepped by seizing control. The decision orders restoration of access to USAID’s systems.

Updated: 19-03-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:43 IST
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID
A federal judge has put a halt to billionaire Elon Musk's and the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The court deemed their actions potentially unconstitutional, resulting in a preliminary injunction to restore functions and access to USAID's employee systems.

The lawsuit, filed by USAID employees, alleges Musk's unauthorized control over the agency, claiming constitutional breaches. The ruling by Judge Theodore Chuang demands Musk and DOGE restore USAID's computer system access for its employees, preventing further unauthorized actions against the agency.

This ruling comes amidst broader Trump administration cuts to USAID, causing widespread disruptions in global aid efforts. While the order restores some functionality, it stops short of reversing mass contractual terminations, continuing the uncertainty over future USAID operations.

