Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID
A federal judge halted Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from closing the U.S. Agency for International Development, ruling it unconstitutional. The lawsuit by USAID employees argued Musk overstepped by seizing control. The decision orders restoration of access to USAID’s systems.
A federal judge has put a halt to billionaire Elon Musk's and the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The court deemed their actions potentially unconstitutional, resulting in a preliminary injunction to restore functions and access to USAID's employee systems.
The lawsuit, filed by USAID employees, alleges Musk's unauthorized control over the agency, claiming constitutional breaches. The ruling by Judge Theodore Chuang demands Musk and DOGE restore USAID's computer system access for its employees, preventing further unauthorized actions against the agency.
This ruling comes amidst broader Trump administration cuts to USAID, causing widespread disruptions in global aid efforts. While the order restores some functionality, it stops short of reversing mass contractual terminations, continuing the uncertainty over future USAID operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump made special mention of Elon Musk, his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is tasked with trimming federal government.
Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Humanitarian Aid Halt
US diplomats in dissent cable to Rubio protest USAID dismantling, cut in foreign aid
European Ministers Urge Israel on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Judge Demands Transparency from Trump's Secretive Government Efficiency Team