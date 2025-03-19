Historic Execution: Louisiana Employs Nitrogen Gas for the First Time

In a historic event, Louisiana executed Jessie Hoffman Jr. using nitrogen gas on Tuesday, marking the first time the method has been used in the state. Hoffman's death is only the fifth execution with nitrogen gas in the U.S., all previous ones occurring in Alabama.

Hoffman, convicted of the 1996 murder of Mary "Molly" Elliott, faced numerous legal challenges from his defense team. They argued the nitrogen gas method violated his Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment and infringed on his religious practices as a Buddhist. However, Louisiana state officials maintained that the nitrogen hypoxia method is humane and necessary for justice.

Despite the controversy surrounding its use, several states are now considering or have adopted nitrogen gas as an execution method. Arkansas recently joined Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Oklahoma in authorizing this technique. This comes amid a national decline in executions and growing scrutiny over traditional lethal injection methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)