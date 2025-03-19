Left Menu

Social Media Sparks Unrest in Burhanpur

In Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, tensions rose due to a social media post deemed objectionable. The post sparked protests as it reportedly hurt religious sentiments. Authorities have detained the accused, issued preventive orders, and have the situation under control following the registration of an FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burhanpur | Updated: 19-03-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions erupted in the town of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday night following the spread of a controversial post on social media. The post, which allegedly contained content offensive to religious sentiments, triggered significant unrest.

According to Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar, a large crowd from the affected community gathered to protest the viral post. The police intervened to pacify and disperse the protesters, registering a first information report (FIR) around 10 pm on the same night.

Law enforcement officials have detained the accused behind the post and are conducting further investigations. Preventive orders have been issued, with police advising the public to avoid engaging with objectionable posts. Authorities assure that the situation is currently under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

