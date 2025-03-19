NIA Cracks Down on Terror Network in Jammu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Jammu related to a terrorist infiltration case. The case registered last year involved terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed crossing into India. Overground workers in Jammu facilitated their entry by providing logistical support, including food and shelter.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an extensive operation in Jammu, targeting multiple locations in connection with a terrorist infiltration case, according to officials.
The operation, currently focused on 12 sites, is tied to a case initiated last year. This case highlights the infiltration of terrorists from outlawed groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, who entered India through critical border points.
Officials revealed that these operations were supported by overground workers and other collaborators based in local villages, who provided essential logistics such as food, shelter, and funding to the infiltrators.
