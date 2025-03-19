NIA Cracks Down on Terror Network in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an extensive operation in Jammu, targeting multiple locations in connection with a terrorist infiltration case, according to officials.

The operation, currently focused on 12 sites, is tied to a case initiated last year. This case highlights the infiltration of terrorists from outlawed groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, who entered India through critical border points.

Officials revealed that these operations were supported by overground workers and other collaborators based in local villages, who provided essential logistics such as food, shelter, and funding to the infiltrators.

