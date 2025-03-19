Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Faces ED in Politically Charged Land-for-Jobs Probe

RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the land-for-jobs scam. A large gathering of RJD supporters showed solidarity. Prasad's family, including wife Rabri Devi and son Tej Pratap, were also questioned. Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's heir, criticized the probe as politically motivated.

Patna | Updated: 19-03-2025
  India
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday attended an Enforcement Directorate session, responding to a summons related to its investigation into the land-for-jobs scam.

A throng of RJD supporters congregated outside the central agency's office as slogans supporting the embattled leader reverberated through the air.

Amid ongoing inquiries involving Prasad's family, his son Tejashwi Yadav condemned the probe as politically driven, asserting, 'The more we are harassed, the stronger we shall become.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

