Lalu Prasad Faces ED in Politically Charged Land-for-Jobs Probe

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday attended an Enforcement Directorate session, responding to a summons related to its investigation into the land-for-jobs scam.

A throng of RJD supporters congregated outside the central agency's office as slogans supporting the embattled leader reverberated through the air.

Amid ongoing inquiries involving Prasad's family, his son Tejashwi Yadav condemned the probe as politically driven, asserting, 'The more we are harassed, the stronger we shall become.'

(With inputs from agencies.)