Delhi Court Denies Rabri Devi's Plea for Case Transfer

A Delhi court has rejected a petition by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi seeking the transfer of criminal cases against her and her family members to another court, citing alleged bias from Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The plea, dismissed by Principal and District Judge Dinesh Bhatt, pertained to four cases involving the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scams. These cases involve investigations by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI argued that Rabri Devi's petition was an attempt to manipulate and intimidate the court, raising the issue of bias only after extensive proceedings had already taken place. A detailed ruling is still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)