Police Crackdown: Major Drug Bust in Udhampur

In a significant operation, Jammu Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler and confiscated 40 kg of poppy in a major bust in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday.

Authorities intercepted a suspicious vehicle at the Jakhani Naka checkpoint during a routine highway check. Upon thorough inspection, officers discovered two plastic gunny bags filled with poppy cleverly hidden among empty vegetable crates.

The driver, identified as Haseen, was taken into custody on the spot. Police have registered a case at the Udhampur police station, and an investigation is currently underway to uncover potential links and further details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)