Youth Crime Shock: The Disturbing Case of a Fatal Bike Hit-and-Run

Albuquerque is reeling from a horrifying hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a noted physicist. A 13-year-old, believed to be the driver, has been charged with murder, and an 11-year-old taken into custody, as police continue to pursue a 15-year-old suspect involved in the case.

The crime, captured on video inside a stolen car, showed the vehicle accelerating towards cyclist Scott Dwight Habermehl in May 2024, with chilling remarks exchanged among the teenage occupants. The video prompted a widespread reaction after being circulated on social media, leading authorities to take swift action.

Legal implications are unfolding as New Mexico considers the charges against the juveniles, spotlighting state legislation on juvenile crime and potential adult sentencing. This incident echoes another tragic event in Las Vegas in 2023, as legislators face mounting pressure to address juvenile justice reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)