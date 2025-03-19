Delhi's Safety Under Scrutiny: A Political Showdown
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes the BJP's handling of law and order in Delhi after a month of governance. This follows the murder of an elderly couple and other crimes, sparking a clash between the AAP and BJP over security concerns. The BJP's recent electoral victory has not assured safety, claims Bharadwaj.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has launched a scathing critique of the newly-elected BJP government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order within its first month in office. The BJP has not yet responded to these allegations.
Bharadwaj highlighted a spate of crimes, including the brutal murder of a 70-year-old businessman, Mohinder Singh, and his wife Diljeet Kaur in Kohat Enclave, underscoring the city's deteriorating safety. The couple's bodies were discovered in a decomposed state, with their newly-hired night attendant missing.
Incidents in Ashok Vihar and Fatehpuri have added fuel to the political confrontation between the AAP and the BJP regarding the law enforcement in the capital. While the AAP managed Delhi for a decade, policing falls under the Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah. Despite the BJP's electoral success, Bharadwaj argues the party has yet to provide security assurances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Komaraiah Secures Telangana Teachers' Constituency
Major Lapses Lead to Acquittal in 2010 Delhi Abduction-Murder Case
Undercover Momo Vendor Nabs Fugitive Teen Murderer
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Munde Resigns Amidst Sarpanch Murder Controversy
Pressure Mounts as Minister Resigns Amid Murder Controversy