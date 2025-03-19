Left Menu

Iraqi Navy Intercepts Suspected Smuggling Ship in Gulf Waters

The Iraqi naval forces have seized an unidentified ship engaged in suspected fuel smuggling in Iraqi territorial waters. The vessel, carrying an Iranian captain and crew members of various nationalities, was intercepted after receiving intelligence on illegal activities and is now under investigation at Umm Qasr naval base.

In a decisive maritime operation, Iraqi naval forces have successfully seized a ship suspected of smuggling fuel within Iraq's territorial waters in the Gulf. The incident sheds light on the ongoing issue of fuel smuggling in the region, where subsidized fuel finds its way onto the black market.

The interception occurred on Tuesday, following actionable intelligence regarding illicit activities at sea. The ship, manned by an Iranian captain along with eight Indian nationals and two Iraqi crew members, was halted by a naval patrol.

The vessel, whose name remains undisclosed, has been towed to the Umm Qasr naval base for a detailed investigation. The crew has been placed in local police custody as authorities delve deeper into the matter, according to a statement by the navy released late Tuesday.

