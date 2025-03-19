Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: German Shepherd Fatally Attacks Owner in Rawatpur

An elderly woman, Mohini Trivedi, was fatally attacked by her German Shepherd in Rawatpur. Her family sought permission from the Kanpur Municipal Corporation to transfer the dog. A police investigation is ongoing as authorities decide the fate of the dog after veterinary examination.

Updated: 19-03-2025 15:13 IST
An elderly woman named Mohini Trivedi was tragically killed by her German Shepherd in Rawatpur. Police reported that the attack happened last Friday.

The incident came to light when the victim's family, led by Dheer Prashant Trivedi, a mechanical engineer, sought to transfer the dog to municipal authorities. This decision awaits a veterinary examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Arti Singh, confirmed the attack, and a fact-finding investigation has been ordered. The victim had startled the dog with a stick, leading to the fatal attack, witnessed by her family members, who were unable to assist due to their own injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

