Tragedy Strikes: German Shepherd Fatally Attacks Owner in Rawatpur

An elderly woman named Mohini Trivedi was tragically killed by her German Shepherd in Rawatpur. Police reported that the attack happened last Friday.

The incident came to light when the victim's family, led by Dheer Prashant Trivedi, a mechanical engineer, sought to transfer the dog to municipal authorities. This decision awaits a veterinary examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Arti Singh, confirmed the attack, and a fact-finding investigation has been ordered. The victim had startled the dog with a stick, leading to the fatal attack, witnessed by her family members, who were unable to assist due to their own injuries.

