Court Hears Plea to Close Slaughterhouses Near Delhi Airport for Safety

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea seeking the closure of abattoirs near Indira Gandhi International Airport due to safety threats from birds. The petition, filed by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, highlights increased 'bird aircraft strike hazards' due to illegal operations within a 10-kilometer radius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested feedback from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and others concerning a plea to close slaughterhouses within 10 kilometers of Indira Gandhi International Airport. The plea claims these facilities pose threats to birds and passenger safety.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the court have sent notices to various authorities, asking them to explain their current and planned measures regarding the concerns raised by the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Filed by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, the petition states aircraft and local safety is compromised by the slaughterhouses, citing a high number of bird strikes. The court has requested detailed responses within six weeks, with a hearing scheduled for May 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

