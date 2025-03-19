Left Menu

Thailand Delegation Visits Xinjiang Amid Uyghur Deportation Concerns

A Thai delegation visited China's Xinjiang region to address concerns about the treatment of 40 Uyghurs deported from Thailand. The deportation drew criticism from Western nations and rights groups. Thailand seeks to assure safety, while China stands firm against accusations of mistreatment, calling it cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:05 IST
Thailand Delegation Visits Xinjiang Amid Uyghur Deportation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A delegation of Thai officials and media visited China's northwestern Xinjiang region on Wednesday to ease concerns about the treatment of 40 Uyghurs deported from Thailand last month. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra explained the mission was aimed at reassuring the public about the Uyghurs' safety.

The clandestine deportation drew international condemnation, including visa sanctions on Thai officials by the United States. Rights groups criticize Beijing for allegedly abusing the Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic minority largely based in Xinjiang. However, China denies such claims, accusing Western nations of meddling.

Thailand stated the deportation was due to their long detention and added that China had assured their safety. Meanwhile, countries like Canada and the U.S. offered to resettle the Uyghurs. The Thai delegation intends to meet a small group of the returnees and visit various regions to verify their well-being, with China's cooperation framed as normal law enforcement activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025