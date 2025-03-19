Thailand Delegation Visits Xinjiang Amid Uyghur Deportation Concerns

A delegation of Thai officials and media visited China's northwestern Xinjiang region on Wednesday to ease concerns about the treatment of 40 Uyghurs deported from Thailand last month. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra explained the mission was aimed at reassuring the public about the Uyghurs' safety.

The clandestine deportation drew international condemnation, including visa sanctions on Thai officials by the United States. Rights groups criticize Beijing for allegedly abusing the Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic minority largely based in Xinjiang. However, China denies such claims, accusing Western nations of meddling.

Thailand stated the deportation was due to their long detention and added that China had assured their safety. Meanwhile, countries like Canada and the U.S. offered to resettle the Uyghurs. The Thai delegation intends to meet a small group of the returnees and visit various regions to verify their well-being, with China's cooperation framed as normal law enforcement activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)