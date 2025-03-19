Left Menu

Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Search for Missing Migrants

The Italian Coast Guard is searching for up to 40 migrants missing after a rubber dinghy from Tunisia sank in the Mediterranean. Six bodies were recovered and 10 survivors reached Lampedusa. The UNHCR noted the boat had 56 people from African nations. Over 24,506 have died or disappeared on this route since 2014.

Tragedy in the Mediterranean: Search for Missing Migrants
The Italian Coast Guard has launched a search for up to 40 migrants still missing after a rubber dinghy that departed from Tunisia sank in the central Mediterranean. This information was confirmed by the UN refugee agency in Italy on Wednesday.

Ten individuals, including four women, were rescued on Tuesday and transported to Italy's southernmost island of Lampedusa, where the UNHCR is providing care and assistance.

According to survivors, the dinghy was carrying 56 passengers from African countries including Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Mali. Sadly, the central Mediterranean remains a perilous migration route, with over 24,506 deaths and disappearances recorded by the UN's Missing Migrant Project from 2014 to 2024, not accounting for many unreported cases.

