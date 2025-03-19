60 Minutes: Unyielding Amidst Trump's $20 Billion Lawsuit

In a defiant stand against a $20 billion lawsuit by President Donald Trump, CBS's '60 Minutes' continues to air stories critical of the administration. The network faces accusations of election interference amid a Federal Communications Commission investigation.

Despite CBS parent Paramount Global's interest in settling, the program's executives remain firm against conciliatory measures. Correspondent Scott Pelley has been at the forefront, highlighting controversial administrative changes and depicting efforts to silence government watchdogs.

As a proposed merger with Skydance Media complicates the situation, '60 Minutes' maintains its focus on producing impactful journalism. The show's dedication remains evident as it navigates pressures from the lawsuit and criticism from public figures like Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)