The Squad Expansion: Strengthening Indo-Pacific Alliances

The Philippines is strategizing to enlarge the Squad coalition of countries by including India and South Korea. This initiative aims to counter China's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region, stated the Philippine Armed Forces chief Romeo S. Brawner on Wednesday.

Consisting of Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, the Squad has been actively engaging in joint maritime operations within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone since the previous year, enhancing regional security.

The inclusion of India and South Korea would bring additional strategic weight to the coalition, reinforcing its defensive and cooperative measures in the face of regional challenges.

