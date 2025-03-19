Left Menu

Macron Calls for Renewed Peace Talks in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron urges a return to negotiations between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing that military action is not a viable solution for the crisis in Gaza. His comments were made during a joint press conference with Jordan's King Abdullah in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:41 IST
Macron Calls for Renewed Peace Talks in Gaza
Emmanuel Macron

In a call for diplomacy amid escalating tensions, France's President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the urgency of resuming negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the Gaza crisis. Speaking at a press conference in Paris, Macron stressed that 'there is no military solution in Gaza.'

The French President's comments highlight his stance on seeking peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, a region fraught with complex political dynamics. Macron made these remarks alongside Jordan's King Abdullah, signaling regional cooperation on the issue.

During the Paris event, both leaders agreed that dialogue is crucial for stability, pushing for international efforts to facilitate discussions between the warring parties. Macron's insistence on negotiations reflects a broader European desire for sustainable peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025