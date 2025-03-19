Macron Calls for Renewed Peace Talks in Gaza

In a call for diplomacy amid escalating tensions, France's President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the urgency of resuming negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the Gaza crisis. Speaking at a press conference in Paris, Macron stressed that 'there is no military solution in Gaza.'

The French President's comments highlight his stance on seeking peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, a region fraught with complex political dynamics. Macron made these remarks alongside Jordan's King Abdullah, signaling regional cooperation on the issue.

During the Paris event, both leaders agreed that dialogue is crucial for stability, pushing for international efforts to facilitate discussions between the warring parties. Macron's insistence on negotiations reflects a broader European desire for sustainable peace in the region.

