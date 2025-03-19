Russia Halts Energy Attacks After Putin-Trump Call

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia suspended attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure after a phone discussion between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The decision comes with Russia admitting to intercepting its drones headed for Ukraine while in transit.

During the call on Tuesday, Putin agreed to cease assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily, although he refrained from committing to a complete 30-day ceasefire requested by Trump. Despite this, Ukrainian claims indicate that Russian strikes have persisted overnight.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia's halted drone attack targeting Ukrainian energy sites, noting that seven drones were shot down using Russian defenses. While expressing Moscow's frustration over Kyiv's lack of adherence to the 30-day moratorium, Peskov also accused Ukraine of attempting to sabotage Russian energy infrastructure. However, he reaffirmed Russia's stance on maintaining the temporary suspension of strikes.

