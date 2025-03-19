Left Menu

Odisha's Major Clean-Up: Over 4.95 Lakh Ineligible PDS Beneficiaries Removed

The Odisha government has removed 4,95,951 ineligible beneficiaries from the public distribution system amid an e-KYC verification drive. Approximately 4 lakh deceased cases and 87,844 ineligible members were expunged. With a 91% completion rate, efforts continue for the remaining beneficiaries' verification by March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ensure the integrity of its public distribution system, the Odisha government has identified and removed 4,95,951 dead and ineligible beneficiaries amid its ongoing e-KYC verification drive, Minister Krushna Chandra Patra announced on Wednesday.

The verification process, initiated statewide in August-September 2024, led to the detection of 4,08,107 death cases by March 12 this year, whose names have subsequently been deleted from the ration card database, revealed Patra while addressing the assembly.

Furthermore, 23,138 ineligible ration cards, representing 87,844 members, were excluded following field verification. Officials are under instruction to adhere strictly to the Odisha State Food Security (Targeted) Rules, 2020, ensuring eligible beneficiaries retain their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

