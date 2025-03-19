Russia's Night Strikes: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

In a striking turn of events, Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian territory, including civilian structures, underscore a significant divergence between Moscow's rhetoric and its actions, according to France's foreign ministry.

During a daily online briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine emphasized the inconsistency of Russia's words and deeds following Tuesday night's strikes.

In contrast, Ukraine has accepted a proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire initiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, Lemoine noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)