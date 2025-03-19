Russia's Night Strikes: Actions Speak Louder Than Words
Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure highlight the discrepancy between Moscow's declarations and actions, as stated by France's foreign ministry. Despite Russia's actions, Ukraine has agreed to an immediate ceasefire proposed by the US and Saudi Arabia.
In a striking turn of events, Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian territory, including civilian structures, underscore a significant divergence between Moscow's rhetoric and its actions, according to France's foreign ministry.
During a daily online briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine emphasized the inconsistency of Russia's words and deeds following Tuesday night's strikes.
In contrast, Ukraine has accepted a proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire initiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, Lemoine noted.
