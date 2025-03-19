Left Menu

Russia's Night Strikes: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure highlight the discrepancy between Moscow's declarations and actions, as stated by France's foreign ministry. Despite Russia's actions, Ukraine has agreed to an immediate ceasefire proposed by the US and Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:39 IST
Russia's Night Strikes: Actions Speak Louder Than Words
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a striking turn of events, Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian territory, including civilian structures, underscore a significant divergence between Moscow's rhetoric and its actions, according to France's foreign ministry.

During a daily online briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine emphasized the inconsistency of Russia's words and deeds following Tuesday night's strikes.

In contrast, Ukraine has accepted a proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire initiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, Lemoine noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025