Vladimir Putin is maneuvering to mend ties with the United States through a strategic, albeit limited, ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. By agreeing to halt attacks on energy facilities for a month, Putin creates an impression of progress while ensuring his conditions prevent a full ceasefire, according to analysts.

This development follows a significant phone conversation between President Trump and President Putin, where the U.S. proposed a 30-day general ceasefire. Instead, Putin agreed to more narrow terms, a move that analysts say aims to divide US-European unity and bolster Russia's diplomatic standing.

Despite the appearance of diplomatic advancement, experts note that the new ceasefire focuses on selective targets rather than establishing comprehensive peace. As the U.S. and Russia discuss further collaborations, concerns grow in Europe over a potential deal that could leave them at a strategic disadvantage.

