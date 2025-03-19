Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Power Play

Vladimir Putin edges closer to repairing US-Russia relations by offering a limited ceasefire on energy facilities, sidelining Europe's influence in Ukraine peace efforts. While Trump claims progress, analysts argue that Putin has set conditions that effectively block a comprehensive truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:54 IST
Putin's Strategic Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Power Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vladimir Putin is maneuvering to mend ties with the United States through a strategic, albeit limited, ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. By agreeing to halt attacks on energy facilities for a month, Putin creates an impression of progress while ensuring his conditions prevent a full ceasefire, according to analysts.

This development follows a significant phone conversation between President Trump and President Putin, where the U.S. proposed a 30-day general ceasefire. Instead, Putin agreed to more narrow terms, a move that analysts say aims to divide US-European unity and bolster Russia's diplomatic standing.

Despite the appearance of diplomatic advancement, experts note that the new ceasefire focuses on selective targets rather than establishing comprehensive peace. As the U.S. and Russia discuss further collaborations, concerns grow in Europe over a potential deal that could leave them at a strategic disadvantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025