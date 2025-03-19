Tragedy at Matatila Dam: Boat Capsize Claims Seven Lives

A devastating incident unfolded at Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, where a boat carrying 15 people capsized, tragically claiming the lives of seven individuals, including four children.

The boat was en route to a temple on an island in the dam, but disaster struck when water began gushing into the vessel, causing it to tilt and overturn. Local villagers played a crucial role in the rescue efforts, saving eight passengers from drowning.

The district administration has announced financial assistance for the victims' families, while also pledging to implement preventive measures to avert future tragedies. Additionally, those involved in the heroic rescue efforts will be honored for their bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)