Tragedy at Matatila Dam: Boat Capsize Claims Seven Lives

A tragic boat capsizing at Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including four children. The incident left seven missing, who were later found deceased. Rescuers saved eight others with the help of brave locals. Authorities promise preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:57 IST
A devastating incident unfolded at Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, where a boat carrying 15 people capsized, tragically claiming the lives of seven individuals, including four children.

The boat was en route to a temple on an island in the dam, but disaster struck when water began gushing into the vessel, causing it to tilt and overturn. Local villagers played a crucial role in the rescue efforts, saving eight passengers from drowning.

The district administration has announced financial assistance for the victims' families, while also pledging to implement preventive measures to avert future tragedies. Additionally, those involved in the heroic rescue efforts will be honored for their bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

