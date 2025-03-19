Devolution Delays: Chhattisgarh's Struggle with Panchayati Raj Empowerment

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has criticized the lack of devolution of funds, functions, and functionaries to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Chhattisgarh. As per the CAG report tabled in the state assembly, the local bodies are still relying on activity mapping from the time of undivided Madhya Pradesh.

The report highlights the state government's insufficient budget allocations to PRIs and urban local bodies from 2017 to 2022, compared to recommendations by the State Finance Commissions. Despite the 73rd Constitutional Amendment aiming to empower PRIs, the necessary financial and functional autonomy has not been implemented effectively.

Additionally, the audit reports inefficiencies in solid waste management within urban local bodies, noting unnecessary expenditures due to poor planning and monitoring. The findings also reveal notable irregularities in municipal contracts, impacting governance and accountability.

