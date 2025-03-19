Left Menu

Devolution Delays: Chhattisgarh's Struggle with Panchayati Raj Empowerment

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India found that Chhattisgarh has not yet devolved funds, functions, and functionaries to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The state's local bodies operate on outdated practices, highlighting lapses in financial allocation and governance despite constitutional mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:15 IST
Devolution Delays: Chhattisgarh's Struggle with Panchayati Raj Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has criticized the lack of devolution of funds, functions, and functionaries to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Chhattisgarh. As per the CAG report tabled in the state assembly, the local bodies are still relying on activity mapping from the time of undivided Madhya Pradesh.

The report highlights the state government's insufficient budget allocations to PRIs and urban local bodies from 2017 to 2022, compared to recommendations by the State Finance Commissions. Despite the 73rd Constitutional Amendment aiming to empower PRIs, the necessary financial and functional autonomy has not been implemented effectively.

Additionally, the audit reports inefficiencies in solid waste management within urban local bodies, noting unnecessary expenditures due to poor planning and monitoring. The findings also reveal notable irregularities in municipal contracts, impacting governance and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025