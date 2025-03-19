NIA Cracks Down on Terror Networks in Jammu Raids
The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu targeting terrorist sympathisers. These searches are part of an investigation into terrorist infiltration. Incriminating materials linking terrorists to overground workers were seized, with future analysis expected to uncover further terror conspiracies.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of raids at 12 locations in Jammu, targeting premises linked to sympathisers of terrorism, as part of an ongoing investigation into cross-border terrorist infiltration. Among the raided sites were homes of overground workers affiliated with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to an NIA statement.
This infiltration case is tied to recent terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians, part of a larger conspiracy by terror groups to wage war against India, the agency stated. Several incriminatory materials, evidencing connections between terrorists and overground workers, were seized during the raids.
The raids followed intelligence suggesting that LeT and JeM terrorists were entering India via the International Border and Line of Control, facilitated by overground workers and associates in border regions. These suspects allegedly provided logistical support, guiding terrorists through Jammu's challenging terrains to their targets in Kathua, Udhampur, and other districts.
