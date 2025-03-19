Left Menu

Enhancing Transparency: Parliamentary Panel's Push for Better Insolvency Processes

A Parliamentary panel recommends a transparent system to track insolvency case resolution times, suggesting a central online portal and reforms to improve case effectiveness. It calls for enhanced representation for operational creditors and proposes an ESG oversight body to address challenges in the current framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:01 IST
Enhancing Transparency: Parliamentary Panel's Push for Better Insolvency Processes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel urged the government to establish a transparent system for tracking the time taken to resolve insolvency cases, highlighting the need for a central online portal for direct submission of resolution plans. This initiative aims to address persistent delays hampering the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code's efficacy.

The panel emphasized the importance of improving the representation of operational creditors within the Committee of Creditors and promptly addressing complaints against resolution professionals to ensure accountability. The panel's recommendations target continual challenges like conflicts of interest and lack of transparency that hamper timely resolutions.

Additionally, the panel proposed the creation of an ESG oversight body within the corporate affairs ministry. This entity would oversee ESG disclosures, ensure compliance with standards, and penalize greenwashing to enhance the effectiveness of the country's ESG framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025