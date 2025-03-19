Assam's Ambitious Housing Initiative: A Step Towards 'Housing for All'

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took significant strides toward realizing the dream of providing a roof over the head of every citizen by distributing 3,88,358 sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

At a central event in Rampur, Palashbari, Kamrup district, Sarma ceremoniously handed the letters to 10 beneficiaries. The first instalment of Rs 37,500 will soon be deposited into the bank accounts of recipients to aid in constructing their pucca houses, marking a substantial step towards meeting the state's housing goals.

Sarma reassured citizens of government transparency, urging them to avoid middlemen. An upcoming 'Awas Plus Survey' will be conducted by 'Jeevika Sakhis' to identify additional beneficiaries, ensuring the housing scheme reaches all those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)