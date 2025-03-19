Left Menu

Assam's Ambitious Housing Initiative: A Step Towards 'Housing for All'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of 3,88,358 sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin on Wednesday. This move aims to actualize the vision of housing for all in Assam. A survey will identify additional beneficiaries, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:03 IST
On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took significant strides toward realizing the dream of providing a roof over the head of every citizen by distributing 3,88,358 sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

At a central event in Rampur, Palashbari, Kamrup district, Sarma ceremoniously handed the letters to 10 beneficiaries. The first instalment of Rs 37,500 will soon be deposited into the bank accounts of recipients to aid in constructing their pucca houses, marking a substantial step towards meeting the state's housing goals.

Sarma reassured citizens of government transparency, urging them to avoid middlemen. An upcoming 'Awas Plus Survey' will be conducted by 'Jeevika Sakhis' to identify additional beneficiaries, ensuring the housing scheme reaches all those in need.

