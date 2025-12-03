Left Menu

Sikka Group ties up with Birla Estates to build Rs 1,600-cr housing project

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:16 IST
Sikka Group ties up with Birla Estates to build Rs 1,600-cr housing project
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Sikka Group on Wednesday said it has tied up with Birla Estates to develop a housing project worth Rs 1,600 crore in Greater Noida.

In a statement, the company said that the project will come up on a 5-acre land parcel owned by the Delhi-NCR-based Sikka Group.

''Birla Estates will join the venture as co-developer and will invest around Rs 500 crore,'' it added.

The project is estimated to have a gross development value of nearly Rs 1,600 crore.

''Greater Noida remains a market with long-term residential potential. Birla Estates brings credibility, financial depth, and execution capability. With them on board, we are confident of moving this project forward in line with the timelines and standards expected by both homebuyers and the Authority,'' said Harvinder Singh Sikka, Managing Director, Sikka Group.

The Greater Noida Development Authority has allowed co-developers to revive the stuck projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

UPDATE 3-Trump pardons US Congressman Cuellar of Texas and his wife

 Global
2
1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, police say

1 dead after shooting at food court at MGM National Harbor in DC suburbs, po...

 Global
3
REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A market into 2026

REUTERS NEXT -Mizuho’s Katz sees 'fertile' conditions driving robust M&A mar...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decline

US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025