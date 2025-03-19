Left Menu

Ecological and Social Issues Raised in Indian Parliament

DMK member Kanimozhi called for halting petroleum auctions in the Cauvery Basin. Congress's Suresh Kumar Shetkar urged OBC status for Telangana's Veerashaiva Lingayats. Human-animal conflict was highlighted by Congress member Shreyas Patel. BJP's Naveen Jindal advocated establishing an IIT in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:10 IST
In a lively session of the Lok Sabha, DMK member K Kanimozhi implored the government to cease the auction of petroleum and natural gas blocks in the ecologically sensitive Cauvery Basin, located within the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve. She emphasized the area's rich biodiversity, noting that the auction proposal was made without consulting Tamil Nadu authorities.

Simultaneously, Congress member Suresh Kumar Shetkar highlighted social concerns, advocating for the inclusion of Veerashaiva Lingayats in Telangana on the central OBC list. He underscored the community's struggles in accessing educational and economic benefits.

Adding to the day's pressing issues, Congress's Shreyas Patel called attention to the growing human-animal conflict in his region, while BJP's Naveen Jindal campaigned for the establishment of an IIT in Kurukshetra, citing the existing infrastructure's potential to support the state's educational aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

