Africa Prepares for Major Water Investment Summit: Pemmy Majodina to Host Key AU-AIP Preparatory Meeting

South Africa’s Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, is set to lead a crucial preparatory meeting for the African Union-Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Investment Summit 2025. The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2024, will be held on the sidelines of the ongoing International Water Association (IWA) Congress in Cape Town.

The preparatory gathering is expected to serve as a key milestone in finalizing the framework, objectives, and investment strategies ahead of the full-fledged AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, which is set to take place in Cape Town in August 2025. The summit is projected to mobilize at least $30 billion annually for climate-resilient water and sanitation initiatives across the African continent.

This effort aligns with South Africa’s G20 Presidency priorities, which emphasize economic growth, climate sustainability, and enhanced financing for development, particularly within the water and sanitation sector. As water security challenges intensify due to climate change, rapid urbanization, and inadequate infrastructure, the AU-AIP aims to accelerate solutions through public-private partnerships, policy reforms, and sustainable investments.

Key Objectives of the Preparatory Meeting

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has outlined several key objectives for the preparatory meeting, including:

Refining the Summit’s Agenda – Stakeholders will discuss and finalize the thematic areas, key discussion points, and expected outcomes for the main event in August. Securing Financial Commitments – The meeting will serve as a platform to consolidate bilateral and multilateral partnerships and encourage financial pledges from government bodies, international development agencies, private investors, and philanthropic organizations. Aligning with South Africa’s G20 Presidency Goals – The summit will reinforce South Africa’s global leadership in water security and climate adaptation efforts, ensuring that outcomes resonate with broader development objectives. Strengthening Regional Collaboration – Ministers and high-level stakeholders from across Africa will explore synergies and cooperation in addressing cross-border water management and investment challenges.

The preparatory meeting is expected to bring together some of the most influential decision-makers in Africa’s water sector, alongside international development partners and financial institutions.

Notable Participants & Delegates

The AU-AIP Water Investment Summit 2025 is set to be one of the most significant gatherings for Africa’s water investment sector. Some of the high-profile participants confirmed for the preparatory meeting include:

Jakaya Kikwete – Former President of Tanzania, Chair of the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa (GWPSA), and Co-Chair of the Africa Water Investment Panel. He will play a key role in guiding discussions on mobilizing political and financial support for Africa’s water sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) – A sitting member of the AIP Panel, whose government will play a critical role in hosting and driving investment negotiations.

Arif Alkalali – General Supervisor, General Directorate for Water Resources, Ministry of Water, Environment, and Agriculture, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Anxious Jongwe Masuka – Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, and Rural Resettlement, Zimbabwe.

Collins Nzovu – Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Republic of Zambia.

Dr. Cheikh Tidiane Dièye – Minister of Water and Sanitation, Republic of Senegal, and President of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW).

Additional participants will include development finance institutions, African Union (AU) representatives, private sector leaders, climate change advocates, and water sector specialists.

Aiming for Transformative Water Investment in Africa

The AU-AIP Water Investment Programme is a continent-wide initiative aimed at mobilizing investment for large-scale water and sanitation projects that enhance water security, support economic growth, and mitigate climate change impacts.

Africa continues to grapple with worsening water scarcity, aging infrastructure, and uneven access to sanitation. According to AMCOW, nearly 400 million people in Africa still lack access to clean drinking water, while an estimated 700 million people live without adequate sanitation services. Climate change is exacerbating these issues, increasing the urgency for long-term, sustainable investment solutions.

The AU-AIP, endorsed by the African Union in 2018, seeks to bridge this gap by attracting both public and private sector funding to drive infrastructure development, improve policy implementation, and foster technological innovation in the water sector.

The Road Ahead: August Summit and Beyond

The outcomes of the preparatory meeting in Cape Town will set the stage for the high-level AU-AIP Water Investment Summit in August 2025, which is expected to attract heads of state, global investors, and key stakeholders committed to transforming Africa’s water investment landscape.

By mobilizing at least $30 billion annually, the AU-AIP aims to scale up water security efforts, strengthen governance, and improve infrastructure resilience across Africa.

As South Africa takes a leading role in these discussions, the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit 2025 represents a defining moment for water investment and climate adaptation on the continent.

Conclusion

The preparatory meeting in Cape Town marks a pivotal step in accelerating Africa’s water investment drive. By bringing together political leaders, financial institutions, and private sector investors, the initiative aims to unlock billions in funding, ensuring that millions of Africans gain access to sustainable and climate-resilient water solutions.

As the global water crisis intensifies, Africa’s leadership in water investment will not only shape the continent’s future but also set a global example in climate adaptation and sustainable development. The AU-AIP Water Investment Summit 2025 is expected to be a landmark event in the fight for water security, resilience, and economic growth across Africa.