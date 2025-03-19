Left Menu

Minority Leader Fahim Khan Arrested Amid Nagpur Unrest

Fahim Khan, leader of the Minority Democratic Party, was arrested following protests and violence in Nagpur. The unrest was prompted by allegations regarding a 'chadar' burning during a VHP protest. Police investigations are underway to establish Khan's role and the involvement of others in the violence.

In a significant development, Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan has been apprehended by authorities following his alleged involvement in protests that escalated into violence in Nagpur. Officials disclosed the arrest on Wednesday, underscoring ongoing investigations into the chaotic events that erupted earlier in the week.

The protests, reportedly organized by Khan, saw a large crowd assemble outside the Ganeshpeth police station. The unrest spiraled after rumors surfaced about a 'chadar' with Quranic verses being burnt during a VHP-led demonstration. As tensions escalated, police detained Khan along with numerous others in connection with the melee.

Amid heightened security measures, including the imposition of a curfew, local authorities continue to probe the incident. Controversy surrounds the arrest, with defense lawyers arguing several detainees, including students and professionals, are innocent. Maharashtra's Chief Minister has, however, denied the 'chadar' burning allegations, complicating the case's unfolding narrative.

