Unraveling the Gaza Ceasefire: Renewed Israel-Hamas Tensions Explode
Israeli military operations in Gaza have resumed, breaking a fragile ceasefire. The conflict escalated with airstrikes and ground operations, causing significant casualties. The United Nations condemned attacks on its facilities, while international criticism mounts. The situation worsens humanitarian conditions, with ongoing debates over ceasefire agreements and potential peace plans.
In a dramatic escalation, the Israeli military resumed operations in the densely populated Gaza Strip, launching a series of airstrikes that have claimed the lives of at least 38 Palestinians. This renewed offensive comes just a day after airstrikes resulted in over 400 fatalities, marking one of the deadliest days since the conflict erupted in October 2023.
Israel's military strategically extended its control over the Netzarim Corridor, aiming to create a buffer zone within the enclave. However, the United Nations raised alarms after an airstrike hit a U.N. facility in Gaza City, causing casualties among U.N. personnel. Despite Israel's denial, U.N. authorities demand a thorough investigation amid widespread international criticism.
As the humanitarian crisis deepens, health workers report mounting casualties, with over 49,000 Palestinians killed. Tensions soar as hostilities continue despite calls for peace, with accusations flying between Israel and Hamas over ceasefire breaches. The global community watches closely as prospects for a sustainable resolution remain uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
