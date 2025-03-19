Prohibitory Order in Beed: Curbing Violence Amidst Exams

The Beed district in Maharashtra has taken decisive action to curb unrest by banning gatherings of more than four people without official permission. This measure will stay in place until April 2.

The decision comes after a surge in social media posts showing street altercations, which have sparked protests. The timing of the unrest clashes with crucial examination periods for students in the 10th and 12th grades.

The administration cites the provisions of section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 to implement these restrictions. Beed has been in focus recently, following the high-profile murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village.

