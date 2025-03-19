Prohibitory Order in Beed: Curbing Violence Amidst Exams
The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has imposed restrictions on gatherings due to recent incidents of street violence. This order, effective until April 2, seeks to prevent disruptions during ongoing examinations for students and address protests sparked by social media videos.
- Country:
- India
The Beed district in Maharashtra has taken decisive action to curb unrest by banning gatherings of more than four people without official permission. This measure will stay in place until April 2.
The decision comes after a surge in social media posts showing street altercations, which have sparked protests. The timing of the unrest clashes with crucial examination periods for students in the 10th and 12th grades.
The administration cites the provisions of section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 to implement these restrictions. Beed has been in focus recently, following the high-profile murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Musk's Social Media Criticism Sparks Concerns Over Judicial Safety
Rajasthan Man Arrested in Social Media Shopping Scam
Railway Ministry Centralizes Promotion Exams Amid Scandal
How our bodies react when we use social media – and when we stop
‘Icarus of the deep’: how a dying anglerfish became a social media sensation