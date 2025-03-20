Left Menu

Macron's Initiative: Reigniting Peace in Congo

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Congolese church officials to discuss peace efforts in Congo. Macron reiterated France’s support for dialogue to address ongoing violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:34 IST
Macron's Initiative: Reigniting Peace in Congo
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron recently convened a significant meeting with officials from Congolese churches as part of efforts to foster peace in the region.

Macron emphasized France's commitment to supporting dialogue and negotiations aimed at ending the persistent violence that plagues the Congo.

The initiative highlights the role of religious organizations in conflict resolution and France's diplomatic engagement in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025