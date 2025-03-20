Macron's Initiative: Reigniting Peace in Congo
French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Congolese church officials to discuss peace efforts in Congo. Macron reiterated France’s support for dialogue to address ongoing violence in the region.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently convened a significant meeting with officials from Congolese churches as part of efforts to foster peace in the region.
Macron emphasized France's commitment to supporting dialogue and negotiations aimed at ending the persistent violence that plagues the Congo.
The initiative highlights the role of religious organizations in conflict resolution and France's diplomatic engagement in Africa.
