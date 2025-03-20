Left Menu

Legal Shake-up: Executive Drops Paul Weiss Amid Trump's Order

In light of a recent executive order by President Donald Trump, the law firm Paul Weiss has been dismissed by a client facing bribery charges. The executive order impacts security clearances for the firm's attorneys, prompting the client's decision.

Updated: 20-03-2025 03:05 IST
In a surprising legal development, the law firm Paul Weiss has been dismissed by a former executive client facing criminal bribery charges. The client, Steven Schwartz, cited U.S. President Donald Trump's recent executive order as the reason for the termination.

The March 14 order from Trump suspends security clearances for the firm's lawyers and limits their access to government facilities and personnel, creating a significant obstacle for effective legal representation.

The firm formally requested a federal judge in New Jersey to approve its withdrawal from Schwartz's case, marking a notable intersection of politics and legal proceedings.

