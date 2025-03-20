Controversial Takeover: Elon Musk's Department Occupies U.S. Institute of Peace

A federal judge on Wednesday provisionally allowed the takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace by the Department of Government Efficiency, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, despite the institute's claims of forceful occupation. The controversial decision follows DOGE's entry into USIP's Washington headquarters with police assistance.

This aggressive strategy by Musk's department aligns with the Trump administration's agenda to downsize the government, targeting a reduction in the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce to cut costs. Although U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell took issue with the manner of entry, she did not mandate a temporary halt to DOGE's activities.

USIP's lawsuit alleges that DOGE's intrusion was a literal trespass, compromising sensitive infrastructures. Despite USIP's assertion that the takeover breaches federal law, as the institute is not a government body, Trump previously fired much of its board, replacing them with loyalists.

